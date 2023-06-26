CPM cadres protest against Centre's move to introduce 'ToD' tariff

CHENNAI: Members of CPM on Monday staged a demonstration urging the Union government to withdraw the amendment made to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules 2020 to introduce the time of the day (ToD) tariff for electricity consumers.

In the demonstration held at Ernavur, the CPM members condemned the Union government for unilaterally amending the rules without any consultations to take away the rights of the State government.

The demonstration was led by CPM's Greater Chennai Corporation councillor R Jayaraman and party office bearer K Venkataiah.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan has demanded the State government to press the Centre to withdraw the amendments even though Tangedco has clarified that domestic consumers would not be impacted by it.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also condemned the union government over the amendment to the electricity rules.

As per the amendment, rather than being charged for electricity at the same rate at all times of the day, the price paid for electricity will vary according to the time of day.

Under the ToD tariff system, the tariff during solar hours of the day shall be 10 to 20 per cent less than the normal tariff, while the tariff during peak hours will be 10 to 20 per cent higher.

ToD tariff would be applicable for Commercial and Industrial consumers having Maximum demand of 10 KW and above, from 1st April 2024 and for all other consumers except agricultural consumers, latest from 1st April 2025.

Time of day tariff shall be made effective immediately after installation of smart meters, for the consumers with smart meters.

In a statement, Balakrishnan said that all working people and those studying would be outside their homes during the day time and hence the power usage would be more during the morning and evening time.

"If their usage during the morning and evening hours are charged more, it will impact all sections of the people. What is the point in the reduced tariff during the daytime when it was not utilised by them?" he said.

The proposed additional charges for energy usage would cause a lot of hardship to the people who are already faced with the price rise of essential commodities, he said, demanding the scrapping of the amendments.