CPCL leaks oil deliberately, alleges WRD

CHENNAI: The state water resources department (WRD) has alleged that the CPCL (Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited) deliberately leaks the oil through its pipeline during the monsoon periods and urged Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to ensure no such actions happen in the future.

In a status report submitted to the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing a suo motu case regarding Ennore oil spill, WRD said that the CPCL premises is at a much lower elevation compared to Buckingham Canal bund level, “which would have caused flooding in the CPCL campus contradicting with the statement of CPCL having an adequately well-designed storm water system which tackled the 2015 monsoon deluge.”

Saying that the peak discharge capacity of the Kosasthalaiyar river at the tail end is 1,25,000 cusecs, the WRD claimed that it had released only 45,000 cusecs. Earlier, CPCL submitted that the refinery was inundated to a height of one metre owing to the excess water of around 45,000 cusecs released from Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs.

“This flooding caused the flood waters to mix with oil refinery, in order to ensure their CPCL premises devoid of oil spilled flood water, CPCL would have discharged this surplus flood waters into the nearby water bodies such as the Redhills surplus course and the North Buckingham Canal, “ WRD alleged.

Pointing out that the oil spill has caused severe environmental damage, WRD said that the petroleum manufacturing enterprises such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) adjoining the Ennore Creek were developed on the wetlands and Salt Pan lands. These wetlands would have once acted as a flood- buffer during flood circumstances several decades ago before the development of BPCL and HPCL.

“It is further respectfully submitted that CPCL deliberately engages in leaking the oil through its pipelines during the monsoon periods which was visualised by the oil floating at top surface of the Buckingham Canal. The dilution of the Canal during monsoon makes it easier for CPCL to deliberately leak the oil into the Buckingham Canal.

The periodical inspections have to be carried out by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to ensure that no such environmental havoc happens in the future, thereby safeguarding the natural ecosystem and livelihood of the fishermen in the Ennore creek, “ WRD told the NGT.