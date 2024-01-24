CPCL engages in a feasibility study to enhance FCC, says MD Arvind Kumar

CHENNAI: The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is currently engaged in a feasibility study to enhance the Fluidised Catalytic Cracking unit (FCC) capacity, aspiring to bolster the production of petrochemical feedstocks.

Addressing the two-day 'Emerging technologies for Chemical sector' conference in the city, Arvind Kumar, Managing Director of CPCL said, "In embracing the evolving landscape towards a future where petrochemicals assume increasing significance, the FCC stands as a crucial petrochemical feedstock hub within refineries. With a flexible history of repurposing, the FCC unit is adapting to an emerging trend-increasing its flexibility to meet the challenges posed by changing product demands."

Elaborating on the new ways to produce the building blocks, Kumar said, "Carbon capture technologies may offer yet another solution to expand the feedstock availability. Green Hydrogen produced by electrolyzers in combination with CO2 could also act as a raw material to produce the building blocks. CPCL consumes a considerable amount of Hydrogen. For each ton of Hydrogen produced, it is estimated that around 9 to 12 tons of CO2 is generated. CPCL is now looking for options to trap this CO2 and market it as a product for downstream industries who may process it further or utilise the CO2 as such. In near future, CPCL is considering itself to act as a Hydrogen Production hub to supply Green Hydrogen for Mobility and other energy-aed requirements including petrochemical production."

"CPCL is taking meaningful steps by diversifying into chemicals from Naphtha by targeting Pharma grade Hexane as a specialty product. CPCL is venturing into the potential of producing SUlphuric acid from Sulphur, not only for value-added products but also with the intention of achieving a modest net decrease in GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability, " he noted.

On his part, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman GSK Velu opined that the ongoing oil to chemicals initiative has been a driving force behind recent investments, paving the way for a paradigm shift.

"As we focus on reducing our trade deficit (currently at USD 10 billion), strategic investments in petrochemical value chains become imperative. Advancements in process technologies, including catalytic processes can significantly enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, " he added.