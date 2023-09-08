Cow dung found in Virudhunagar school water tank

MADURAI: Miscreants dumped cow dung into a water tank of a government school near Virudhunagar.

The issue came to light at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Chinnamoopanpatti village after the passerby experienced a strong and unpleasant smell from the water tank. The water tank is located just beside the kitchen on the school premises, sources said.

On information, officials from Departments of Education, Revenue and police personnel from Virudhunagar West inspected the school and held enquiries. Local sources said a foul smell emanated from the tank on Tuesday and the next day some of them washed the tank and filled it with water. But still, those engaged in the kitchen found themselves uncomfortable with the scenario.

Virudhunagar CEO D Raman, when contacted, said a cook on Wednesday noticed cow dung dumped by somebody into the water sump and not the tank. Since it’s a holiday on Wednesday, there’s no clue about who did it. The water sump cleaning was done and the situation has normalised, the CEO said. However, the police are yet to file a case, sources said.