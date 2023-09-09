Court restrains release of Mark Antony, orders actor Vishal to appear

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the release of the Vishal-starrer Mark Antony, which was slated to release on September 15, The court also ordered Vishal to appear before the court.

The case was listed before Justice PT Asha, who observed that Vishal was flouting every order of this court and breaching the undertakings that he had given the court.

On the date Vishal appeared in person and stated that he did not have funds, he received Rs 1 crore from Mini Studios. “Therefore, Vishal has blatantly made false statements before this court,” she said.

Further, the judge granted an injunction restraining the release of Mark Antony, in which Vishal plays the lead. She also directed the actor-producer to appear before the court on September 12.

Vishal had taken a loan of Rs 21.29 crore from Anbu Chezhian of Gopuram Films. When he did not repay the loan, Lyca Productions stepped in and paid Chezhian on the promise that Vishal would repay the entire amount to Lyca with the annual interest of 30%.

However, the amount remained unpaid, and Lyca approached HC. While hearing the petition, Judge Asha directed Vishal to make a fixed deposit of Rs 15 crore in the civil suit.

Challenging this order, Vishal filed an appeal that was heard by a division bench. It upheld the single judge order and restrained him from producing film projects. However, Vishal contended before the court that he did not have the requisite resources to deposit Rs 15 crore in the civil suit.

The court directed Vishal to file an affidavit disclosing all his assets, whether movable, immovable, encumbered, or unencumbered.