Couple who tried to travel to Sri Lanka using fake passports arrested

CHENNAI: A couple who tried to travel to Sri Lanka using fake passports were arrested in the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The immigration officials were checking the travel documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Colombo on Thursday night.

When they checked the passports of Ramachandran (45) and his wife Hanisha (40) of Perambalur they found that both of them were about to travel using fake passports.

During the inquiry, the officials found that both of them were from Sri Lanka and had been staying in Perambalur for the past few years and got ration cards and other Indian identity cards.

Recently they decided to visit Sri Lanka and managed to get a fake passport in the Perambalur address.

The immigration officials detained them and alerted the Central Crime Branch police and Q Branch and the officers who visited the Chennai airport held inquiries for a few hours and later they were arrested and taken to the Central Crime Branch office of the Chennai police.