Couple held for cheating public with promise to construct flats

CHENNAI: Couple arrested for allegedly cheating people by collecting money from them after promising to construct apartments for them. The arrested were identified as Shankar, 54, Vanchuvanchery, Kancheepuram and his wife Nalini. Shankar was already arrested for allegedly taking houses on rent and leasing it out to third parties without the knowledge of the original owners in Madipakkam area. He had allegedly cheated at least 8 persons and used to collect Rs 5 to 8 lakh by leasing out houses rented by him, police said. He came out on bail a month back. In the latest case, Shankar and Nalini befriended one Latha, a Yoga trainer, of Madipakkam and collected Rs 35 lakh promising a flat in Ram Nagar, which the couple never started constructing. Latha was promised a 887 sq ft 2 bedroom at Rs 59 lakh but her advance amount was also not returned. Based on her complaint the police arrested the couple.