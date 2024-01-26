Couple booked for harassing 13 year old domestic help in Vepery

CHENNAI: Police have rescued a 13-year-old girl employed as a domestic help at a house in Vepery and have booked her employers for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

The employers, a couple are yet to be arrested, police said. The teenager is lodged at a children's home in the city. Those booked have been identified as Mohammad Kalandhar (32) and his wife Thahira Tasleem (28).

Police investigations revealed that the victim was employed a month ago. She had recently shared about her being assaulted by her employers to a woman near the house, who alerted the police.

On Thursday, Police took the girl's statement and then booked the employers. Police are also awaiting reports of the medical examination on the girl for further action.

The girl has been lodged in a children's home. A case has been registered by the Vepery All Women Police Station (AWPS) who have also invoked the POCSO act based on the girl's statement.

Meanwhile, the son and daughter-in-law of Pallavaram MLA, I Karunanidhi, Anto Mathivanan (35) and his wife, Maarlina (32) who were secured on Thursday by the city police in a similar case were produced before a magistrate in the city on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.