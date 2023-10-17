Couple, baby die after car rams their bike on ECR

CHENNAI: Three of a family died after their bike was knocked over by an over-speeding car on ECR on Monday.

The deceased were Dhanasekar (31), his wife Pavithra (26) and their two-year-old baby.

Police said Dhanasekar was an employee in the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Plant.

On Monday, the family visited a relative house in Kosapet and was returning to ECR.

Around 1:30 pm, when they were near the Kovalam junction, a car that was over-speeding, knocked-over the bike from behind and stopped after hitting the median.

Soon, the onlookers called the ambulance and the police but Dhanasekar and Pavithra were declared dead on the spot with severe injuries. Their baby was rushed to the private hospital in the locality and admitted for treatment but within an hour, the baby died without responding to treatments.

The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police arrested the car driver Ramachandran (45) of Andhra Pradesh. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The investigation is on.