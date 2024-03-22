Couple, 2 others held for killing karate master

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a couple and two of their friends for killing a Karate master and dumping his body in an abandoned well in Thalambur on Thursday.

The karate master is said to have misbehaved with the mother of a student from Semmenchery, according to police.

The deceased was Loganathan (42), a Karate master residing in Kanathur Reddy Kuppam in OMR. Loganathan was running a Karate Academy and would visit houses to give personal karate coaching, the police said.

Loganathan went missing last Wednesday and his mobile phone was also not reachable. Following this, his family members filed a complaint in the Kanathur police station. The police registered a case and were trying to trace Loganathan by tracing his mobile phone signals. During the investigation, police identified Loganathan’s last location as Semmenchery.

Further investigation revealed that Loganathan used to visit Semmenchery every week to teach Karate to Suresh’s son in their house.

The police interrogated the suspect and found that Suresh along with three of his friends murdered Loganathan. Police revealed that Loganathan eventually started misbehaving with Suresh’s wife Kasthuri on his regular visits to Suresh’s house. when he visited their house regularly.

Suresh, who came to know about this, decided to kill the Karate master. On March 13, Kasthuri invited Loganathan to their house in Thalambur and offered him excess alcohol. Suresh along with his friends attacked Loganathan using wooden logs when he was intoxicated. Further, they dumped his body in an abandoned well in Thalambur.

The police recovered the decomposed body of Loganathan from the well on Thursday and sent it for autopsy to the Royapettah GH. Police have arrested Suresh, Kasthuri, and two of his friends.

Further investigation is under way.