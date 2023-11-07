Counselling for special stray vacant MBBS/BDS begins in TN

CHENNAI: The registration process of the special stray vacancy round counselling in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday. The seat allotment would begin on November 10th and the students can apply online for the counselling.

After the state health department approached the Union Health Ministry to allow counselling after surrendering the vacant all India medical seats to Tamil Nadu, the Union Ministry approved it on October 31. The registration process will continue until Thursday 03 pm. The eligible students with NEET marks (between 107 to 720) can apply for the counselling.

The process of seat allotment and result would be completed on Friday. The provisional allotment number can be downloaded online anytime between November 10th to November 14th. The last day of reporting for the selected candidates is November 15th, 2023.

The selection committee will conduct the counselling for 16 All India Quota seats from Tamil Nadu Government Medical colleges, 3 seats in AIIMS Madurai and 17 seats under the management quota in Self Financing Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

The candidates who have already joined any MBBS or BDS seats in All India Quota and State Quota under either the Government quota, Management Quota, NRI quota Quota or NRI Lapsed Quota are not eligible to participate in this round of counselling. The candidates who did not join their seats allotted through All India or State counselling in the round 3 and further are also not eligible to participate in this round of counselling.