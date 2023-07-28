Councillors urge to appoint dentists to each UPHC in Chennai

CHENNAI: The representatives of the public urged the civic body to appoint dentists to each Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (UPHC) in the city.

They expressed concern over the fact that people could not afford dental treatment at the private clinics, and only one government BDS hospital functional in Chennai.

"Though people benefit through UPHCs, they do not have dentists to treat the patients. The civic body shall appoint a dentist at primary healthcare centers in each ward. As many people could not afford to pay the doctors' fee for dental treatment, it would be helpful for the public if the healthcare clinics had specialists," U Ganeshan, ward 38 councilor said during the Council meeting.

The Chennai Corporation has appointed dentists at 16 UPHCs in the city since there is only one dental college and hospital functional.

The Commissioner and mayor ensured that, based on the requirements and inspections, the health department would appoint dentists.

The number of dental health facilities at the UPHC in Chennai deserves to be increased, senior citizens and children suffer from dental problems and the cost of treatment in private clinics is exorbitant.

Residents suggest that the government should set up dental clinics in every zone, and it would be of great help to the underprivileged.

"Whenever a senior citizen goes to the doctor with tooth decay, the dentist suggests a root canal followed by a capping. With new technology available every day, the dental clinics try to make money by convincing their clients to go with permanent fixtures," said C Raghukumar, a resident of Perambur.

In addition, the ward councillors stated that both existing and new UPHCs have shortages in staff, and the civic body authorities stated that the process is ongoing and would be filled in at the earliest.