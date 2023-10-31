Councillors requests civic authorities to increase salary for contract workers

CHENNAI: The councillors of Greater Chennai Corporation demanded the authorities increase the salary of contract workers in various sectors including solid waste management and health centers and they are underpaid. The members stated that people don't get paid enough professionally and are facing difficulties.

In the council meeting, V Rajan, ward 143 councillor said, "We supervise the tendered works in Chennai Corporation through PMC (Project Management Consultant), and we pay a two percent assessment fee. The basic pay of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) staff those who have completed the 12th standard get Rs 20,000 salary. However, those who have graduated such as laboratory staff, pharmacists, and nurses are paid from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 every month. The salary should be provided based on the qualifications of the workers."

Similarly, the field officers of the city corporation under the NULM contract have more knowledge about the ground-level issues across the city. But they have been paid less compared to the other officials in the local body, stated V Kaviganesan, councillor of ward 12.

In response, Mayor R Priya stated that the salary fixation is done by the district collector, and the hike would be decided by them. She ensured that the issue would be taken to the concerned official.

Meanwhile, the ward members raised concerns that there is no prior information provided by the respective zonal officers regarding any inspections carried out by authorities and ministers. The councillors are unaware of the development work completed in their concerned wards. Priya instructed the zonal officers in the city to give information about field inspections to the ward councillors, if not they would be imposed a penalty.

A total of 200 wards under Chennai Corporation, of which four seats are now vacant due to the demise of the councillors. "As the councillors died due to health issues, there was an announcement made in the council meeting last month to conduct a master health check-up for the councillors. However, there has been no steps taken for the health check-up, " said N Adhiyamaan, DMK councillor of ward 105. Mayor Priya assured that the master health check-up for the councillors would begin from next week.