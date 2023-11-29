Councillors complaint metro water board failed to address issue immediately

CHENNAI: Issues of unsolved sewage stagnation emerged as the major grievance in the council meet on Wednesday. The ward councillors stated that though multiple complaints were raised to the metro water board, there has been no inspection nor solution for the sewer overflow.



Shanthi (alias Yazhini) of ward 135 said, "The sewer pipelines have not been replaced for more than a decade in Ashok Nagar. Due to rapid increase in the urbanization in the area, the sewage system has been blocked which led to overflow of sewage and stagnation. During the monsoon season, the situation worsens where the sewage mixes with rainwater. We are forced to walk on the filthy water in the locality."

In addition, the pumping station in the area does not function properly. Even though multiple complaints were raised to the metro water board they don't visit the area and address the issue, she added. The majority of the grievances from the ward members are that the metro water failed to take action against drinking water and sewage issues especially during the monsoon season.

Similarly, Fathima Ahamed of ward 61 complained that the pumping stations are not functioning. Even if there is sewage overflow and stagnates on the streets there are no staff appointed to maintain the stations in the area. The area requires additional pumping stations but there have been no initial measures taken.

Fathima urged the civic body to set up a pumping station at Egmore children's hospital if there is sewage stagnation inside the premises.

In response to the complaints, Chennai mayor R Priya instructed the Chennai metro water board officials to act immediately against the issue.