Corridor block leads to express train cancellations till Nov 5

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified change in the pattern of train services due to rolling corridor block in Vijayawada Division till November 5.

Train 17237 Bitragunta-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving at 4.55 am and Train 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Bitragunta Express leaving at 4.30 pm on and from October 30 to November 3 will be fully cancelled.

Train 07659 Tirupati-Katpadi special leaving at 6.50 am, Train 07582 Katpadi-Tirupati special leaving at 9.15 pm, Train 06417 Katpadi-Jolarpettai MEMU express special leaving at 9.30 am, Train 06418 Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU express special leaving at 12.45 am, Train 06401 Arakkonam-Cuddapah MEMU special express leaving at 7.10 am and Train 06402 Cuddapah-Arakkonam MEMU special express leaving at 2.30 pm from October 30 to November 5 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

A few express trains would be partially cancelled and diverted due to the corridor block.