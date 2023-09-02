Corporation officials remove vehicles abandoned on roads

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya, along with the city police, inspected the work of disposing of abandoned vehicles on Dr Nair Road in Egmore on Friday.

The abandoned vehicles were parked in the city limits for a long time and obstructing the traffic.

On Friday, five vehicles on Dr Nair Road and three vehicles on New Avadi Road were disposed off, with the assistance of the city cops. Mayor Priya and GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the work.

“As many as 1,308 abandoned vehicles within the Corporation limits were removed. It was already informed that these vehicles will be removed from September 1. Based on that, the disposal of these vehicles is being carried out with the help of the police,” said the Mayor.

The vehicles that are disposed are kept at the dumping ground at Pallikaranai. They’ll be handed over to the owner if they claim it with relevant documents. Else, they’ll be auctioned after a specified period, as garbage and rainwater would accumulate at the site leading to mosquito-breeding, and other pests-related issues.