Corpn to install 1,500 new street lights for safety of public in Chennai

CHENNAI: To improve the uniform lighting throughout the city for the safety of road users, especially women, the Greater Chennai Corporation to install additional 1,500 street lights under the Nirbhaya fund soon. The civic body focuses on new areas, left-out areas, and dark spots identified by the police department. At least 2.9 lakh street lights have been installed in the city so far.

“In 2011, new areas were added in seven zones, and there were many left-out places in the city that required street lights. So, under the Nirbhaya fund, 10,800 street lights were installed in the required areas and dark spots that were identified by the police department for public safety. Also, several rusted poles were replaced in seashores and interior areas. The lights were installed and prioritized in four categories,” a senior official with Chennai Corporation told DT Next.

An estimated cost of Rs 68 crore has been allocated under the Nirbhaya fund to provide street lights in the city. In addition, the Chennai Corporation has allocated fund of Rs 50 crore under the Nirbhaya fund and Chennai Corporation to install new street lights in the city for the financial year 2023 – 2024.

Several interior streets are yet to get street light connections after the underground work of storm water drain construction, and other service departments – Tangedco and Chennai metro water board carried out their works. Though multiple complaints were raised to the zonal officers, and ward members the issues remain unsolved.

The Corporation officials stated, “After the underground work is completed, the connection would be restored immediately. Unless the area requires to new street light connection because it takes at least a month to give connection after the tender process is done. Also, we ensure that the issue is addressed immediately and focus to provide uniform lighting in the city."