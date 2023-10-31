Corpn to augment amenities; special focus on parking lots

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation aims to make Chennai a smart city with state-of-the-art parking facilities and seamless flow of traffic, apart from other public amenities, by 2024.

The corporation has given it a high priority and has submitted plans to the government for approval. Parking management would be given thrust in this scheme of things. The civic body hopes such an initiative will help the choking shopping hubs, as vehicles encroach upon the road due to the lack of proper facilities.

The civic body has focused on building various amenities such as public toilets, solid waste segregation, road repair and additional storm water drains to prevent water stagnation in the city during the monsoon season. To further enhance living standards of the city, the corporation has planned to carry out many developmental projects and awaits approval from the state government.

“Several ideas have been discussed with top bureaucrats which are expected to be implemented next year. Special focus would be on providing parking facilities across the city. We have discussed with CUMTA about a single ticketing system for all public transport. Everybody should be comfortable to use public transport rather than private vehicles,” said Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

The civic body is set to increase the number of parking lots especially in the commercial hubs, as part of the initiative. The corporation is also going to use technology to make it user-friendly, including creation of an app for the purpose. The officials explained that the users can view the parking space available in the areas and they can park accordingly.

In addition, the Chennai Corporation looks at prioritising health and education systems across the city. Recently, an exhibition on Chandrayaan-3 mission was organised at a corporation school in Nungambakkam to generate interest in science. The commissioner urged officials to organise such educational activities at all the Chennai schools under the corporation. The corporation schools should be converted into modern schools with additional facilities for the students, he said.

Also, the urban primary health centres would be spruced up to provide treatment for outpatients. The civic body wants the UPHCs to be centres for not just diagnosing illness but also for advanced medical procedures and treatments including surgeries. The government plans to make UPHCs the go-to place instead of resorting to private clinics and hospitals which charge exorbitant bills.

“Many projects are in the initial discussion level with the local body administration minister. CMDA has already taken over the project for North Chennai development and City Corporation would join hands to provide developmental projects for the public. The city beaches have been turned into tourist hubs and the number of visitors have increased. We are planning to enhance the facilities at the beaches to attract more visitors from other districts, states, and from out of the country too” stated mayor R Priya.