Corpn parks in Chennai to be closed in the wake of rainfall warning

CHENNAI: In order to ensure the safety of citizens during the heavy rain and cyclone, the Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered to close all the Corporation parks till the cyclone and heavy rainfall warning is withdrawn by the Regional Meteorological Centre. The City Corporation is yet to give a formal order on the same.

The district Collectors are also undertaking the weather conditions into account and announcing the closure of schools in northern parts of Tamil Nadu in case of heavy rainfall. This is being done to ensure that students do not face any inconveniences or safety concerns while travelling to the schools.

The Corporation will decide on issuing the order based on the cyclonic formation and activities in the city.