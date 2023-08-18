Corp staff arrested under Pocso Act for filming minor girl taking bath

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a 48-year-old man, a Corporation staff for allegedly filming a minor girl taking a bath. He was booked under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The 16-year-old girl noticed someone taking a video through the bathroom window and raising alarms. Before the family members and neighbours could catch the culprit, he escaped.

The girl’s family filed a complaint with the Flower Bazaar AWPS (All Women Police Station) regarding the incident after which police began investigations.

Based on investigations in the neighbourhood and perusal of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him.

Police checked the phone of the accused, S Mahimairaj (48) and confirmed that he had filmed the girl.

On Wednesday, he was driving the civic body’s garbage collection vehicle when he committed the crime and fled the scene, police said.

The phone was seized from him. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.