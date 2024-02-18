Cops warn against posts claiming kids’ abduction

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday issued a statement iterating that messages in social media about a group of persons on the prowl in the city to kidnap children are mere rumours and warned of legal action against those spreading such rumours as genuine messages.

“Greater Chennai Police (GCP) affirm that those are rumours being spread with an intention of causing fear/ panic among the public and to disturb the social fabric, “ an official statement said.

Police appealed to the public not to worry and get panicked on hearing and viewing such fake videos/messages and they can contact GCP at 100 or 112 or any nearby police station round the clock for any assistance in this regard. “GCP is committed to be available for such assistance round the clock, “ stated an official release.

Police officials warned rumour-mongers to desist from spreading such fake videos/ messages and warned of severe and stringent legal action against them.