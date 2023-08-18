Cops to help aged woman shift to ‘veg’ area

CHENNAI: City police have promised to help an octogenarian woman, living in a ‘non-vegetarian neighbourhood’ to shift to a ‘vegetarian area’ within a month after she met the city police commissioner with her grievance.

The woman, Anusuya, 86, a resident of Venkatarangam Street, Triplicane met Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday with her grievances. She wanted the police to help locate her son, Sathyanarayanan, who left her in 2013 with Rs 10,000 she had kept and also wanted cops to find her a house in a ‘vegetarian’ locality. As a vegetarian, she has been finding it hard living in a rented house in a non-vegetarian neighbourhood, she contended.

After going back to her house with a police escort on Wednesday, on Thursday, deputy commissioner of police, Triplicane, Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, visited her with fruits. She told the officer that she had been living in distress for a decade after her son left her.

Inquiry revealed that of her three sons, the whereabouts of two are not known while the third, Sathyanarayanan, in 2013, took Rs 10,000 from the house and went to Mumbai for good. DC Triplicane assured the petitioner that in a month, a house in a ‘vegetarian area’ on a rental basis would be identified

and that she can live there. She expressed her unwillingness to stay in an old-age home and said she prefers to cook and eat in her place.

The petitioner’s son learnt to be working in a tea stall in Mumbai, is above 60 years old. DC ordered that efforts should be taken to locate him and talk to him over the phone. DC also instructed the patrol cop to visit her house daily.