Cops recover elderly woman's body parts from Adyar River

CHENNAI: The city police on Sunday recovered the body parts of an elderly woman from the Adyar River. She was recently murdered and chopped into pieces after being robbed of her gold jewellery. They then dumped them into the Adyar River, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The victim, identified as C Vijaya (78), a resident of MGR Nagar, was missing since July 17, as per a complaint filed by her daughter. Preliminary investigations by the MGR Nagar police revealed that Vijaya was murdered by her neighbour Parthiban and his wife, Sangeetha, helped him hide the body. They also robbed two sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to Vijaya.

The duo later chopped the victim's body into pieces and loaded it into a sack which they dumped in the Adyar River, police added.

After perusing footage from over a 100 CCTV cameras, the police arrested the duo from Virudhunagar.

On Sunday, the cops recovered the body parts of the victim from the river in Saidapet.