Cops placed under suspension for demanding Rs.50000 for not registering case of illegal sale of liquor

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police Commissioner, Amalraj, has suspended three police officers, including the head constable Sankar, and two constables, Ganesan and Anandaraj, for their involvement in a bribery case.

The three police personnel had gone to the Salavakkam area in Kanchipuram to arrest a person, Perumal (48), who was selling liquor illegally.

They bet him up and took Rs. 2,000 and some liquor from him. They then demanded Rs. 50,000 from him to avoid filing a case.

Perumal, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to a private hospital.

The police officers' actions were reported to the Tambaram City Police Commissioner, who immediately suspended the three police officers and ordered an investigation into the incident.