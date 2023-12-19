Begin typing your search...

Cops nab gang robbing bikes in Anna Nagar; 25 recovered

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Dec 2023 11:36 PM GMT
Cops nab gang robbing bikes in Anna Nagar; 25 recovered
S Hariharan; J Kalimullah

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested a duo who were involved in a series of bike thefts in and around Anna Nagar.

The accused, after stealing the bikes, allegedly sold the vehicles in Thanjavur.

In the latest incident, Thirumangalam Police were investigating a bike theft complaint from P Gokul (25) of Koluthuvanchery, who lost his two-wheeler at his brother’s house in Thirumangalam on December 7.

Gokul had visited his brother’s house and parked his two-wheeler parked outside the house. The next day he found it missing and went to the local police. He filed a complaint with the Thirumangalam police. After examining CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, Thirumangalam cops zeroed in on the suspects and arrested two persons-J Kalimullah (19) of Kodungaiyur and S Hariharan (24) of Peravoorani in Thanjavur district.

Investigations revealed that the two accused stole two-wheelers in and around Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, and sold them in Thanjavur.

Police recovered 25 stolen bikes from the accused. One of them, Kalimullah already has a theft case against him.

Kalimullah and Hariharan were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

City PoliceCopsgang robbingAnna Nagar
DTNEXT Bureau

