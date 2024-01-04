Cops hunt for man who tried to snatch cash

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for a man, who in an inebriated state barged into an ATM kiosk and attempted to snatch the cash from a man who withdrew cash, in Vyasarpadi police limits on Tuesday night.

A Nagaraj (35), a resident of SM Nagar in Vyasarpadi, went to an ATM kiosk near his home to withdraw money when the incident happened.

He withdrew Rs 20,000 and was about to get out of the kiosk when a drunk man barged inside and attempted to snatch the cash from him.

Nagaraj held on to the cash and raised alarms, after which the drunk man attacked Nagaraj and fled the scene seeing passersby coming to the victim’s aid.

When some of them tried to stop him, he allegedly brandished a knife and fled the scene. Based on Nagaraj’s complaint, Vyasarpadi police are investigating.