Cops hand over 988 vehicles to owners, 1940 vehicles auctioned

CHENNAI: As a measure to free the police stations of the parked vehicle till May 31 this year the Chennai police had handed over 988 vehicles to the owners, 1,940 vehicles were auctioned by taking expeditious action.



Cleaning up action was initiated based on an order from Shankar Jiwal, Chennai city police commissioner, to seize vehicles that were abandoned on the road sides and parking areas for long time and to hand over them properly after conducting enquiry.



As many as 395 vehicles were identified involved in the law and order wing cases which were pending trial. Of them for 104 vehicles, petitions were filed by the owners and 47 vehicles were handed over to the owners.



For post judgement cases, 12 vehicles were handed to the owner as per court order. Vehicles that are seized by the traffic investigation wing after registering cases for involving in accidents are being handed over to the owners after enquiries by insurance companies. As on 31 May, in 742 accident cases, 904 vehicles out of total 963 vehicles were handed over to the owners.



In case of abandoned vehicles parked on the roads, 607 abandoned vehicles were auctioned during October last year for Rs.24.05 lakh which was deposited in Government treasury.



During the second drive for abandoned vehicles 1333 vehicles were sold in auction for Rs 1.02 crore while 23 vehicles were returned to owners. Remaining 260 vehicles will be auctioned on 28 June.



Out of 122 vehicles that were seized in the cases registered in NDPS cases.



till May end 2 vehicles are to be handed over to the owners as per the court order. Steps to get court orders for the remaining 120 vehicles are on.