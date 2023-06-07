Cops demand free juice, suspended in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector and three police constables who demanded free juice and snacks in a shop near Padappai were placed under suspension by the Tambaram police Commissioner on Tuesday.

Two days ago, Guduvanchery all-women police station inspector Vijayalakshmi, constable Jayamala and two others who were on a night patrol in Padappai went to a juice shop in the locality.

The policewoman had asked the shopkeeper to provide them with juice and snacks for free. When the shopkeeper denied it, they argued with him and threatened that they will cancel his shop licence and he cannot run the shop hereafter.

Following that the next day the shopkeeper filed a complaint in the Manimangalam police station and also submitted a copy of the CCTV footage. The Manimangalam police then forwarded the complaint to the Tambaram police commissioner Amal Raj. The commissioner after an inquiry on Wednesday suspended the inspector and three other woman constables with immediate effect.