CoP suspends constable booked for smuggling red sandalwood

CHENNAI: Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday suspended Head Constable B Chandrasekar, after he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly being part of a gang that smuggled Red Sandalwood from AP forests.

A departmental enquiry too will be initiated against him. Chandrasekar has been working in the Chintadripet police station for about three months ago as a driver to the Inspector (crime), Balasubramanian.

He had last reported to work on Sunday night after which he took two days' leave.

During the early hours of Monday, Sathiyavedu cops secured 15 persons who were carrying about 3 tons of red sanders in a truck, of which, one of them belonged to Chandrasekar.

“His duty ended at 10 pm and seems he was in Sathiyavedu police limits within four hours, where he was caught by a special team of Chittoor district police,” an official said.