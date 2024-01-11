CoP Sandeep Rai Rathore inaugurates renovated women police guest house in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai city police have geared up for the parliamentary elections and they have initiated the preliminary work, said Chennai city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore after inaugurated the renovated women police guest house on Isaac Street on Walltax Road.

It may be noted that the department has already started taking details of those who completed the three years of service in one particular post so that they can be transferred out from the post as per election commission's guidelines.

The renovated guest house inaugurated on Thursday is meant for use for women police personnel, who come to Chennai from various Districts of the State for official work.

There are 21 rooms and one common hall with 15 beds in the Women Police Rest House. As two women police personnel can stay in one room, 42 women police personnel can stay in 21 rooms plus 15 women personnel can stay in the common hall, a press release from the Chennai police said.

CCTV surveillance camera facilities have been installed at entry, exit and corridor areas in this Women Police Rest House.

Greater Chennai Police call upon the women police personnel coming to Chennai from other Districts on official duty to make use of the Women Police Rest House and get benefited.