CoP Rathore inaugurates well-being camp for Police Officers

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday conducted a one-day workshop on well-being for senior police officers’ from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to Additional Commissioners of Police. The workshop was inaugurated by Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chennai police commissioner.

The workshop was held at Police Officers Mess in Egmore.

Renowned Specialists Dr.Nambi and Sekar Kasi conducted the session to the officers and explained about psycho-socio problems and ways to deal with them.

The camp was conducted to optimise performance of officers and to have work-life balance, an official release said.

During the training camp, Officers were given counseling to improve their physical and mental health so that they can lead a smooth and peaceful family life and also excel in their profession.

Further they were given counseling on handling the physical and mental health of officers and men serving under them, to hear their grievances and resolving them and also the behavior pattern while dealing with officers and men while on duty.

The training sessions will be extended to the lower ranks too.