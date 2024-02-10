CoP Rathore inaugurates School traffic volunteer scheme

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday inaugurated the School traffic volunteer scheme, aimed at creating a pool of Traffic Volunteers in every school, chosen from among parents and teachers who will be engaged in traffic regulation duties around schools to make school zones a safe traffic zone.

Beyond the guidelines of the National Road Safety Policy, the new initiative of Greater Chennai Traffic Police besides focusing on education and training of school children, additionally aims at active participation of Parents and teachers in Road safety within school zones.

"Educating children, parents, and teachers on the road safety aspects will not only protect them from potential hazards but also foster a responsible attitude and positive outlook towards traffic rules, " said an official release from the office of the City Police Commissioner.

The 'School Traffic Volunteer' initiative is being launched on a pilot basis in four schools - St.Mary's, Parrys, Vidyodaya, T Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Campus and SBOA, Anna Nagar.

About 500 students participated in each school, police officials said.

As part of the initiative, personnel from the Police department will impart practical knowledge on traffic rules, traffic regulations skills, pedestrian safety, safe road crossing, bicycle safety, and understanding traffic signs and signals, sensitization on safe driving practices among students, teachers, and Parents.

The traffic regulations in school zones will be carried out by the enrolled school traffic volunteers from among Parents - Teachers with the help of PT Association in schools, these volunteers will also be assisted by the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) cadets to safely commute students during school opening and closing time around their school zones.

"Besides traffic regulation duties during peak school hours in school premises, STV volunteers will also act as a bridge between law enforcement agents and students in inculcating road safety culture among peers and students, " an official said.