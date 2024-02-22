CoP Rathore appreciates constable for providing CPR to accident victim

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday appreciated Armed Reserve (AR) police constable who administered first aid and CPR to an accident victim at Kasimedu two days ago.

Grade-II Police constable P Vignesh Pandi is attached to the Motor Transport division of Chennai Police’s Armed Reserve unit and is working as a driver of Kasimedu police station Patrol vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, around 6:30 PM, while on duty at Kasimedu S N Chetty Road, an auto rickshaw driver had hit a pedestrian, who became unconscious after the hit.

The constable ran to the rescue of the injured man and administered CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) which he had learnt during police training and helped him regain consciousness before Ambulance arrived.

The constable’s timely act had helped save a life and a video of him administering CPR was widely shared in social media too.