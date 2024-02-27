Cop on duty at Metro station snatches chain

CHENNAI: A policeman assigned to guard duty at Arumbakkam Metro Rail station snatched the gold chain from a woman passenger and tried to escape, but was chased and nabbed by the public on Sunday evening. They handed him over to the city police, who arrested the official.

The constable, Rajadurai (26) of Tamil Nadu Special Battalion (TSP) in Avadi, was assigned as a guard at the Arumbakkam Metro station. Police said Vijayalakshmi, an EB official, and her husband Kamalakannan, superintendent at the St Thomas Mount Cantonment Board, were headed to a relative’s marriage in Aminjikarai.

As they were walking towards the exit, Rajadurai snatched the six-sovereign chain she was wearing and ran away. She immediately raised alarm, following which residents and onlookers chased and overpowered him. They allegedly roughed him up before handing him over to the police.

Officials said Rajadurai was posted at the Arumbakkam station for the past three months, and added that they were checking to see if he was involved in any other similar crimes in the past. The Choolaimedu police arrested Rajadurai, who has been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.