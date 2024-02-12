CoP inaugurates new canteen, roads at Pudupet AR complex

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Monday inaugurated a modernized police welfare food canteen, renovated roads, and material store hall at the Armed Reserve (AR) complex in Pudupet.

According to police officials, The entrance gate road of the Pudupet, AR-1 Complex was in a dilapidated condition, making it very difficult to reach the AR Duty Deployment Office there and the Police quarters. City police in coordination with IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) constructed the new road for a distance of 152 metres.

The old police food canteen was in a small place and had inadequate facilities.

As per the orders of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, a new police canteen has been set up at the same place with an air-conditioning facility.

Also, a new store hall was constructed on the floor of the Armed Reserve office near Rajarathinam Stadium to store police

equipment.

Senior police officers and families of police personnel participated in the event.