CoP inaugurates 424 new CCTV cameras in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday inaugurated 424 more CCTV high definition cameras at more than 130 locations in Adyar, T Nagar and St Thomas Mount areas taking the total number of CCTV cameras to 62,351.

These cameras have been set up by traffic and law and order police officers with the help of the general public and private business entities under the control of the police.



Of the new 424 cameras, 150 were installed in places under Velachery police limits and 150 cameras were installed in places under Sastri Nagar police limits and the rest were installed in Thiruvanmiyur police station limits.



According to the police, three police stations have separate control rooms set up to watch events on the CCTVs, and these cameras have internet connections.



During the event, Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, South MR Sibi Chakravarthi and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, P Mahendran were present.

