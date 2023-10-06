CoP hands over cheque to Egmore Children Hospital

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 4.7 lakh proceeds from the Avadi Night Marathon to authorities of Egmore Children Hospital.

The Second edition of the Avadi Night Marathon, organized by GCP and Avadi Police was held on Oct 2 in Avadi.

This year’s marathon was organized under the theme ‘Run for a Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ and was flagged off by Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.

“All arrangements were made to international standards to cater to the needs of international runners. Night marathons in Chennai will put Chennai on National and International circuit,” an official release stated.

More than 4,700 runners from across the country participated in the event and a minimum registration fee was collected from the participants to be donated to charity for a noble cause.

The collected amount, Rs 4.74 lakh was given to The Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore.