CoP directs Deputy Commissioners to act expeditiously on grievances from Senior Citizens

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore who chaired a public grievance meeting at the Commissionerate on Wednesday directed sub ordinate officers to act expeditiously on complaints from Senior Citizen.

GCP received 25 petitions from the public in the public grievance redressal camp of which two were from senior citizens - Baktavachalam (69) Perungudi and Palanivel (79) of Porur.

Commissioner Rathore ordered Deputy Commissioners of Police - Adyar and Koyambedu respectively, to visit the residences of the above senior citizens and conduct an investigation.

Further, grievance petitions from 24 Police Personnel were received and forwarded to the concerned Unit officers to take appropriate action.