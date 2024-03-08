Cop caught for chain snatching allowed to go on station bail

CHENNAI: The police constable, who was caught by the members of public for robbing a woman walking along with her husband near Arumbakkam on Feb 25, was released on station bail after he was discharged from hospital.

The arrested police constable Rajadurai, 26, of Tamil Nadu Special Battalion (TSP) in Avadi was assigned as a guard at the Arumbakkam Metro Station.

The victim, an EB official and her husband Kamalakannan, working as superintendent at the Cantonment Board in St Thomas Mount, were heading to their relative's marriage function in Aminjikarai when the police man snatched 6 sovereigns of gold chain from her.

However the onlookers overpowered and thrashed him.

He was later admitted to Kilpauk Medical College for treatment.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Rajadurai was produced before a magistrate of Saidapet court.

Rajadurai was allowed to go on bail with a condition of signing at police station for 30 days at 5pm.