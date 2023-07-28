Cop accused in woman police suicide tries to kill self

CHENNAI: Even as the family members of the woman police constable Suganthi, who ended her life at her house in Koyambedu, met the police DGP and demanded action against a police constable ‘responsible’ for her death, the cop named by her attempted to end his life in Tirupur fearing police inquiry consuming poison.

The woman constable Suganthi of Villupuram, attached to the Secretariat Colony crime wing stayed with her brother in Koyambedu. She ended her life on July 22, informing her friend that she is taking the extreme decision as her boyfriend

blocked her call and stopped chatting with her. Inquiries revealed that she had fallen in love with a constable Vishnu attached to the armed reserve wing in Tirupur.

After the expose, the armed reserve policeman Vishnu, who was already married, was placed under suspension. Koyambedu police personnel are expected to visit Tiruppur to conduct an inquiry with Vishnu, who is undergoing treatment.

Suganthi ended her life informing her friend that she is taking the extreme decision as her boyfriend blocked her calls