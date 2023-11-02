Coordination committee meeting held on development works in Kolathur

CHENNAI: The Coordination Committee meeting of Government Departments on the development projects being carried out in Kolathur Constituency was held under the leadership of Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu on Thursday.



The officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department, Public Works Department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Chennai Metrowater Department participated in this meeting. The minister instructed the officers to examine the development projects being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, State Health Department, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and other departments and complete the ongoing works quickly.

He also inquired about the widening work being done on the Thanikachalam Canal and the dredging work being done on the Kolathur Lake on behalf of the Water Resources Department. He also checked on the status of the eye hospital in Jawahar Nagar and the status of the construction work of the sub-station under construction at Ganesh Nagar by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. He also instructed to complete the road cutting work being done by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

He also advised the respective departments to complete the road maintenance work being done on Venkatraman Road and Jagannathan Road. The minister also inquired about the layout and facade designs for the upcoming community welfare center in the GKM colony and instructed to complete the work as soon as possible.