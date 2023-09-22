Coordinate works, finish before monsoon: CM to departments

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary should hold a review meeting on a weekly basis regarding the progress of the road works being carried out across the State and submit a report, the Chennai Metro Rail works should be carried out without disrupting the traffic, these are some of the instructions Chief Minister MK Stalin gave to officials on Thursday.

During the inspection of the ongoing road, metro, drainage, and pipeline laying works, the Chief Minister also asked to complete the works expeditiously before the monsoon. Stalin also discussed the precautionary measures being undertaken by various departments ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The Chief Minister inspected the road construction works in Ram Nagar 3rd Main Road, Ramapuram Thiruvallur Salai, Perungudi, Velachery and Alandur that are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 7.4 crore. He also inspected the construction of 5.6 km-road stretch being done by the State Highways department in Manapakkam, Kolapakkam and Girukambakkam at the cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister had said the roads in various areas including Chennai and suburbs are dilapidated and he has been receiving complaints regarding it. Stalin said he would survey these areas himself.

Tar road construction works are being carried out at Ram Nagar 3rd Main Road West side and East side, which will help about 10,000 people. The construction works of 5.6 km highway in Manappakkam, Kolappakkam Girukambakkam on behalf of the Highway Department is being undertaken. About 2.20 km stretch of pipe laying work is being completed by Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board.

The drainage works, constructed by the Water Resources Department of the Public Works Department, has led to the road damage and traffic snarls. The renovation work is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. All these works are nearing completion.

Inspecting the 3 km road works being carried out on Ramapuram Thiruvalluvar Road by the Highways Department under Poonamallee highway, the Chief Minister also overlooked the work of laying 2.20 km-long underground sewer and drinking water pipe by the Chennai Metro Water Department, where the tar road construction is underway at an estimated cost of 2.23 crore. This stretch would benefit the residents of Valasaravakkam, Alwarthiru Nagar, Vadapalani, Virugambakkam and other nearby areas.

Chief minister also directed the Metro Rail officials to repair the road works on which the Metro Rail is located and complete them without delay. He ordered that all the works should be completed before the commencement of the northeast monsoon. He also advised the officials from TNEB, Municipal Administration, GCC, Chennai Metro Water Department, CMRL and other government departments to work in coordination to complete the works at a fast pace.