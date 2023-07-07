Contests for students to mark TN Day

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to commemorate ‘Tamil Nadu Day’ that is celebrated on July 18 of every year following a 2021 resolution by the Chief Minister, essay writing and oration competitions would be held for school students in Chengalpattu on various topics that glorify Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about it, Collector AR Rahul Nadh said that students from Class 6 to Class 12 in the district can participate in these competitions that would be held on July 10 at CSI St Columbia Higher Secondary School from 9 am onwards.

“Those interested can bring a letter from their respective school principals and only two students per school for each competition would be admitted,” he said.

The topic for essay writing competition would be “Footprints of Muthamizh Arignar artist in the history of Tamil literature” and for oration would be “The pen of the artist who revolutionised the world of Tamil cinema”.

The prizes for the winners would be Rs 10,000 for the first place, Rs 7,000 for second place and Rs 5,000 for this place respectively.