Contest to support aspiring musicians

CHENNAI: HCL Concerts, in collaboration with Rhapsody Music Foundation, has announced the third edition of ‘The Carnatic Quest’. This unique Indian music contest aims to recognise and empower talented senior-level Carnatic musicians, between the ages of 18 and 30. Participants are invited to demonstrate their exceptional skills in categories such as vocals, violin, veena, flute, and percussion (mridangam/ kanjeera/ghatam/others).

The first round of the contest will be open for submissions till June 25.

To register, aspiring musicians can visit https://www.hclconcerts.com/the-carnatic-quest/. At the culmination of the contest, a total of eight winners will be announced, including three in vocal, two in percussion, and one champion each in violin, veena, and flute. These musicians will also be provided with a platform at HCL Concerts to showcase their talent.

Anshul Adhikari, Head of HCL Concerts, said that the contest serves as a stage for skillful and gifted Carnatic musicians to display their talents to a wide audience.