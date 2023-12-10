Contaminated water, food to spike related diseases: Govt doctors

CHENNAI: The State Health Department is making all preparations necessary to prevent the rise of water-borne diseases because of contaminated water and food.

Doctors say that cases of diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, leptospirosis, hepatitis A and jaundice would increase soon. Vector-borne diseases are also a challenge as mosquito-breeding sites have increased, which can lead to a surge in dengue, fever, diarrhoea, malaria, chikungunya and others.

The government hospitals (GHs) in the city are also receiving many cases of respiratory and pulmonary issues across all age groups. Skin allergies and trench-foot cases are also being reported. Trench foot is caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperature that’s usually above freezing, damp, and sometimes unsanitary.

“Since my six-year-old had symptoms of fever for the past two days, we’re worried he might develop cholera or other illnesses because of water contamination. Doctors have said that he has the usual viral fever but since water comes from both overhead tanks and borewells, we do not have clean water for cooking. We’re using can-water to cook,” laments Sumathi, a resident of Vepery.

Several cases of hyperactive airway disease (RAD occurs when bronchial tubes that bring air into the lungs, over-react to an irritant, swell, and cause breathing problems), asthma, breathlessness and other illnesses are common after the rains.

“We want health camps in our area because people are worried about getting infected by water-borne diseases as oil and sewage were mixed with rainwater in certain areas. The industrial areas nearby add to the risk,” said A Sajitha, a resident of Athipattu.

With homes being flooded, residents who are prone to skin allergies are rushing to the hospitals. “I’m prone to allergic reactions on my skin and even rainwater exposure can cause sudden itchy rashes. After the flooding, I have patches and rashes on my hand and foot,” says Jayaram K, a resident of Vyasarpadi.

Extra caution for kids

Even after the water drains out, there is a risk of viral and bacterial infections to surge. So parents must be extra cautious about their kids’ eating habits, say doctors.

“Several cases are coming to tertiary care hospitals from health camps for further treatment. Respiratory illnesses in kids should not be ignored because they can indicate a chronic illness. A drop in immunity levels is also expected. Some kids cannot even sleep at night due to difficulty in breathing,” explained a senior doctor from the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine.

Additionally, food materials soaked in flood water should not be used. Cases being brought to the Institute of Child Health are being monitored by authorities. There is no outbreak so far.

However, doctors claim that contaminated water and food are the reasons for health issues this season. “Avoid outside food especially for children. Other viral infections cannot be prevented. Dirty water can lead to hepatitis A, cholera, diarrhoea and even food poisoning. It’s important to follow food hygiene and chlorination of water,” explains Dr Rema Chandramohan, director, ICH.

Dr R Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital, says that though there’s no surge yet, infectious disease cases will be reported from next week. “Removal of open containers, tyres, broken pots, coconut shells, plastic containers and other breeding sites to prevent a surge in dengue and chikungunya,” he suggests.

Health camps

The State Health Department is continuing to conduct 2,000 special monsoon camps and it has been increased to 3,000 across TN.

The number of camps was increased to prevent the spread of ailments like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, trench foot, sore throat and cough.

As many as 300 mobile medical vehicles have been deployed by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. A total of 1,69,421 people have benefited through the camps held between December 6 and 8. Over 865 cases of fever were reported and around 13,372 people were diagnosed with cough and cold. Since November, over 6.50 lakh people have benefited from 13,234 camps.

Officials from DPH said that the cases were under control and no outbreaks have been reported so far. “We’re fully prepared to handle cases of monsoon-related illnesses. The public is requested to utilise the health camps. The department has adequate drugs and human resources to handle any surge in cases. Vector-borne diseases are under control and monsoon-related activities to prevent a surge in dengue are being continued,” the official explained.

Challenges ahead

After the Tsunami in 2004 and the 2015-floods, the state health department faced similar challenges. Officials said that certain outbreaks are common after flooding.

Dr K Kolandaisamy, former director of DPH, explained that the testing of samples of fever cases and viral infections is important. “Vector-borne diseases, especially dengue, can surge. The civic bodies need to clear waste and debris quickly, as Aedes mosquito breeds in them. There can be intermittent rains and the waste materials collected after the flooding can serve as breeding sites,” he added.

Kolandaisamy pointed out that in the 2015-floods, concentrated areas were impacted but this year, 4 districts are at a risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

“This is uncontrollable and medical camps are already being organised. You can expect a surge in measles in April since a similar outbreak was seen post-Tsunami and 2015-floods. However, the State Health Department has adequate time to undertake immunisation for the same until January. Water-borne and vector-borne diseases need to be the main focus,” he elaborated.