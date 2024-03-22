Container with 6,000 kgs of gutkha seized at Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized a container with 6,000 kgs of banned tobacco products including gutkha from a yard at Madhavaram.

The contraband is said to have been smuggled from Bengaluru by falsely declaring them as other urad dal bundles.

The customs officials confiscated 200 bags, each containing 30 kg, altogether 6,000 kg of gutkha from the container. Following this, the customs officials have issued a detention notice to the yard official until further instructions.

Based on the complaint of the customs officials, the Madhavaram police have registered a case. During interrogation, the container driver A Thangavel, 56, of Keezhapalayam in Kallakurichi district, told the police that he loaded 200 bags of consignment from Bengaluru and came down to a private yard in Madhavaram.

The driver parked the container in the yard under the pretext of exporting urad dal bundles to Singapore in cargo vessels through a ship in Chennai port. The police teams are searching for the source of the consignment in Bengaluru to nab the mastermind.