ByDt Next BureauDt Next Bureau|25 May 2023 11:48 PM GMT
Container truck rams vehicles, 30 injured
CHENNAI: More than 30 people were injured after a container truck rammed into a private bus and a car on the National Highway near Sriperumbudur in the wee hours of Thursday.

The container lorry from Chennai loaded with car spare parts driven by Madasamy (34) of Tuticorin lost control and hit the median before ramming on the bus and the car. The truck jumped on the opposite lane after hitting the separator leading to the collision.

Police said the truck driver and more than 30 people who were in the bus and the car suffered severe injuries and all of them were rushed to a private hospital in Thandalam.

The lorry driver Madasamy who was in critical condition was shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Traffic was affected on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway for more than an hour because of the accident.

