Constructions near Porur lake raise concern

CHENNAI: Hutments and even small buildings coming up along the bund of Porur lake have raised concerns among residents and civic activists, who have asked officials to act against those behind these structures if found illegal.

"These structures, if illegal, should be removed. And if they are patta lands coming under Revenue Department, the authorities should take steps to acquire the land for strengthening the lake bund and deepening the waterbody," said civic activist R Prabhu.

The land along the bund should be acquired by the government after providing adequate compensation, he said, calling for a policy-level intervention to protect lake bunds like this.

"There are metal sheds built near Porur lake and construction work has been carried out using bulldozer. Such concrete structures near the lake may hinder the flow into the lake, and out of it during floods. The hydrology in and around each waterbody should be studied," the activist added.

According to residents, the areas near the lake was severely affected by flooding during the 2021 monsoon. The Water Resources Department (WRD) removed encroachments and carried out flood mitigation work and improved water channels in and around the lake ahead of the northeast monsoon.

"During intense monsoon spells, the excess water from Porur lake flooded several streets in the area. It would take at least a week or two for the rainwater to drain out. This year, the government has carried out flood mitigation works to prevent flooding during the monsoon this year," said A Vijay, a resident of Porur.

However, when contacted, a senior WRD official said the land where the structures have come up has proper documents and its owner fenced the property after a survey. "But the owner should get permission from us if any building is being constructed. We would instruct regarding the building construction policy," added the official.