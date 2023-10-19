Construction worker dies after falling from third floor in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of the building near Kelambakkam on Thursday.

The deceased was Parkoram Reddy of Andhra Pradesh was working as a construction worker at a site in Padur village near Kelambakkam.

On Wednesday midnight Parkoram Reddy who was working on the third floor of the building slipped and fell on the ground and he died on the spot with severe injuries.

On information, the Kelambakkam police who visited the site retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.