Construction worker death: Friend arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: Minjur police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his friend over a drunken brawl last Saturday. The victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday after which the case was altered to murder.

The deceased was identified as Guru (29), a construction worker employed on a contract basis with the North Chennai Thermal Power Station.

Guru was working under Prabhu, a mason there. He stayed near Athipattu along with a group of other labourers — Karuppusamy and Arumugam, who were all working under Prabhu.

On Saturday, the trio had consumed liquor together when an argument broke out, after which all of them went to their rooms and slept. After a while, Karuppusamy woke up enraged and attacked Guru with an iron rod and fled the scene.

Others woke up hearing Guru screaming for help and rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Investigations revealed that Karuppusamy attacked the deceased as he suspected Guru of tipping off the mason about the worker’s plan to ask him about unpaid salaries. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.